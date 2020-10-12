More than five million acres have burned on the West Coast this year, including a staggering four million in California, where four of the five largest fires ever recorded here started in August and September.
Officials and experts have coalesced around the need to abandon longstanding policies requiring that every fire be extinguished and to significantly increase the use of prescribed burning.
The practice involves determining which areas are overgrown and when conditions like wind direction and air moisture are right to intentionally ignite less intense fires that can be carefully managed.
According to the New York Times, in the Southeastern United States, prescribed fire is already used to treat millions of acres every year, which experts have credited with sparing communities from the kind of devastation that has become a tragic routine in California.
Indigenous groups have a long history of intentionally setting fires to keep ecosystems healthy. Policymakers are now more interested in the practice.
But it has been difficult to introduce those practices in the West, where the landscape and climate are essentially incomparable.
California’s governor, Gavin Newsom, has acknowledged that the state’s forests should be better maintained, even as he pushed back against President Trump’s characterizations that destructive wildfires are the result of insufficient work by state officials to keep forest cleared.
Newsom has touted a new partnership with the United States Forest Service, which controls most of the state’s forest land, with the goal of treating one million acres per year, including with prescribed fire.
All of that, officials have said, will require building better coordination with tribes.
“Our commitment at the Forest Service is to work with tribal partners to achieve health and resilient landscapes,” Barnie Gyant, deputy regional forest for the Forest Service’s Pacific Southwest Region, said in a statement. “Native American tribes, tribal governments, traditional practitioners and their communities bring thousands of years of traditional ecological knowledge to our partnership.”
Last month, Senators Ron Wyden of Oregon, Joe Manchin III of West Virginia and Maria Cantwell of Washington introduced legislation that would fund significantly more prescribed fire.
This year, that is so hazardous for all Americans, with fires, hurricanes and the pandemic is downsizing daily living for everyone.
Here’s one bit of information that will help US inhabitants to ease the danger from the horrific spread of the virus. The new Coronavirus can linger on human skin much longer than flu viruses can, according to a new study from researchers in Japan.
SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, remained viable on samples of human skin for about nine hours, according to the study. In contrast, a strain of the influenza A virus (IAV) remained viable on human skin for about two hours.
Fortunately, both viruses on skin were rapidly inactivated with hand sanitizer.
It’s a horrendously terrible year, so let’s all be careful out there.
