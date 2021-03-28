It’s been a busy week in the Antelope Valley for law enforcement. Let’s face it, they are probably always busy, but this week seems to have been particularly bad.
We are referring to the myriad calls they must answer each day, ranging from domestic incidents to burglaries, shoplifting, trespassing and vehicle collisions.
As reported in the Friday edition of the Antelope Valley Press, there were at least three fatal incidents this past week. Two of them happened on the same day, within about 18 minutes of each other, in different parts of the Valley.
Two of the incidents involved pedestrian deaths. The other involved a vehicle that crossed into oncoming traffic and was struck on the passenger side, resulting in fatal injuries for the man riding in the car.
The pedestrian death at Sierra Highway north of Mountain Springs Road involved two vehicles — one driven by a Santa Clarita woman who stopped after she hit the woman that was walking. The second driver that hit the woman did not stop. In fact, it’s unknown what type of vehicle struck her.
Sometimes tragedies like these can be avoided. Speed, distracted driving, inattention while driving and drugs and/or alcohol are all things that we have control over. Someone walking down the middle of the road on a dark stretch of highway, while wearing dark clothing is not something we can control.
We have no idea what led up to the pedestrians being struck. We’re not sure who is at fault, but we do know that so far this year, 15 people have been killed in the Antelope Valley California Highway Patrol jurisdiction.
It’s the end of March, so we can only imagine what that number is going to look like in another nine months or so. What can we do to avoid these terrible occurrences? We’ve heard it all before: Pay attention, practice safe driving techniques, slow down, don’t text or talk while driving, don’t get behind the wheel if you’re intoxicated ... the list goes on, but all the advice in the world doesn’t seem to make a difference. We still have speeders, those who are looking down at their phones while driving and those engaged in seemingly heated conversations while on the road. Law enforcement are the ones who must deal with the aftermath when people make poor decisions on the road, resulting in tragic results.
We hope that as the year goes on, we will see fewer of the incidents. We’re sure law enforcement officers hope for the same.
