The fentanyl crisis got a massive amount of attention, in September, when at least seven students from a group of high schools near Lexington Park, in the Los Angeles area, overdosed on the pills.
Those ODs included that of Melanie Ramos, a 15-year-old Bernstein High School student who died as a result of the overdose.
According to a news report, county health officials have conducted a study that reveals the epidemic is even worse than originally thought.
Between 2016 and 2021, fentanyl deaths spiked. They went from 109 to 1,504, up 1,208%, according to a report released, Nov. 29, by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.
While many blame politicians and issues with border security for the overdoses, we need to be realistic and examine the larger issue that is at the root of the problem.
Yes, it’s true that drug traffickers are bringing the drugs across the border, but that’s been a decades-long issue that hasn’t been resolved, regardless of who the president is.
Just as there have always been drug traffickers, there have also always been drug dealers peddling their wares. However, if there wasn’t a market for their drugs, they’d be out of business.
Let’s take a step back and think about the ages of these children who are overdosing on fentanyl. The group that got attention, in September, was high school age. While they weren’t seeking fentanyl, they were in the market for other pills. It’s unfortunate for them that the pills they got were laced with fentanyl, which resulted in them overdosing.
But what would compel a teen to seek such “heavy” drugs in the first place? Experimentation is likely part of it. Long gone are the days when experimenting with drugs entailed smoking marijuana. These days, they are seeking oxycontin and other narcotic-grade pills. Little do they know, the pill they buy at the park could be the last one they ever take.
So how can fentanyl deaths be averted? The solution spans all age ranges: don’t buy and consume illegal pills.
It sounds simple, but it’s easier said than done. Those who are taking illegal drugs know better, but they choose to do it anyway and if the fear of getting something laced with a deadly drug isn’t enough to dissuade them, there’s little anyone else can do.
But the first step in dealing with children who are taking drugs is open communication and awareness. Parents need to be aware of their children’s activity; not only online, but also in real life, and if they are taking drugs, get them help before it’s too late. Let them know what types of drugs are circulating, i.e., “skittles” or rainbow fentanyl, that is used to target younger children because it looks like candy. The old “don’t take candy from strangers (or anyone else)” line applies here.
Adults, on the other hand, have no excuse. They know better — and they know the dangers and consequences of taking drugs. They just don’t care. Counseling and other resources can help, but it’s up to the individual. Those who want help will accept it; those who are in denial will keep engaging in that behavior.
Fentanyl overdoses in Los Angeles County have increased, but it’s not just adults taking the drug; it’s also children and teens.
