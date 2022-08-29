Fast-food workers are hoping for empowerment through establishing standards for working conditions and wages — and Assembly Bill 257 might just be the answer.
AB 257 would create minimum standards for wages and working conditions, protecting workers from being fired for organizing. It would also establish sectoral organizing with a fast-food worker council. Assemblyman Chris Holden of Pasadena is the bill’s author.
In addition, AB 257 would hold corporations like Subway and McDonald’s legally responsible for making sure franchisees comply with health and safety laws.
KTLA consumer expert David Lazarus said in a KTLA report, “It’s a great way to close a gap between the franchisees who typically run many of the restaurants in any given market and the corporate parents who distance themselves from the practices of the franchisees.”
He said among the issues experienced in the industry are safety concerns and wage theft. These are problems that indicate that some oversight might be needed.
“If the industry is not able to deliver goods for its workforce and customers, then that’s why you have regulation,” he said.
Late last year, and again in June, fast-food workers went on strike in support of AB 257.
This sounds like a great bill for workers, but business groups aren’t convinced that this is the best route to take.
Restaurant owners and operators are concerned about what this will mean for what they call an already struggling industry.
They claim the bill will drive up food costs, which would trickle down to customers via price increases.
“It’s probably one of the more dangerous bills we have seen in a long time,” CEO of the California Restaurant Association Jot Condie said. “Quick service restaurants are one of the more compliant business categories in California ... California already has some of the most protective worker protection laws and regulations in the nation.”
Condie also said the industry does not need more oversight, according to the KTLA report.
We have to disagree with Condie on that point. All of us have probably, at one point in our lives, seen a fast-food restaurant that blatantly appears to be questionable in terms of cleanliness and safety, either in California or elsewhere.
If a customer can clearly see that, one can only imagine what working conditions are like for employees.
AB 257 passed the Assembly in January and is expected to be read on the Senate floor next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.