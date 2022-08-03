Thomas D. Elias

There appears to be no end to the new laws that Sacramento’s dominant Democratic legislators want to pass in their effort to make California at least as dense as New York state.

Their latest effort seems likely to be as onerous — and unsuccessful — at this task as the infamous 2021 SB 9 and SB 10, which effectively end single family residence (R-1) zoning everywhere in this highly varied state. 

