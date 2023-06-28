Thomas D. Elias

It’s a truism by now that children lost a lot of educational opportunities during the Coronavirus pandemic, forced for many months to stay home and study via Zoom and other long-distance modalities.

But kids and their parents last winter defied the longtime stereotype that they are essentially uncaring about education, showing up in large numbers over the holiday break when school districts including Los Angeles Unified, with the largest enrollment in both the state and nation, offered extra classes designed to start making up for learning missed during the online-only era.

