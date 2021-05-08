Early in the pandemic, when many vaccines for the Coronavirus were still just a glimmer on the horizon, the term “herd immunity” came to signify the endgame: The point where enough Americans would be protected from the virus so we could be rid of the pathogen and reclaim our lives.
Widely circulating Coronavirus variants and persistent hesitancy about vaccines will keep the goal out of reach. The virus is here to stay, but vaccinating the most vulnerable may be enough to restore normalcy.
Now, more than half of adults in the United States have been inoculated with at least one dose of the vaccine.
But daily vaccination rates are slipping and there is widespread consensus among scientists and public health experts that the herd immunity threshold is not attainable — at least not in the foreseeable future, and perhaps never.
Instead, they are coming to the conclusion that rather than making a long-promised exit, the virus will most likely become a manageable threat that will continue to circulate in the United States for years to come, still causing hospitalizations and deaths but in much smaller numbers.
Continued immunizations, especially for people at highest risk because of age, exposure or health status, will be crucial to limiting the severity of outbreaks, if not their frequency, experts believe.
The shift in outlook presents a new challenge for public health authorities. The drive for herd immunity — by the summer, some experts once thought possible — captured the imagination of large segments of the public. To say the goal will not be attained adds another “why bother” — to the list of reasons that vaccine skeptics use to avoid being inoculated.
Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the Biden administration’s top adviser on Covid-19, acknowledged the shift in experts thinking.
“People were getting confused and thinking you’re never going to get the infections down until you reach this mystical level of herd immunity, whatever that number is,” he said. “That’s why we stopped using herd immunity in the classic sense. I’m saying: Forget that for a second. You vaccinate enough people, the infections are going down.”
The herd community expects the threshold to be at least 80%.
Once the Novel Coronavirus began to spread across the globe in early 2020, it became increasingly clear that the only way out of the pandemic would be for so many people to gain immunity — whether through natural infection or vaccination — that the virus would run out of people to infect.
The concept of reaching herd immunity became the implicit goal in many countries, including the United States.
