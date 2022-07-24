Steve Chapman

The Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade has many hardline conservatives itching to scrap other decisions they have long reviled. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, spoke for many in his party when he argued that the court was “clearly wrong” in 2015 when it struck down laws against same-sex marriage.

On Tuesday, House Democrats, fearful that the court may agree, put through a measure to preserve marriage equality nationwide — and 47 Republicans voted yes.

