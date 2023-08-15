Jeff Jacoby

Against steep odds, Israel won its war of independence in 1948 without a nickel of US military aid. Israel likewise fought its second major war, the 1956 Suez campaign, with no arms from the United States. In 1967, when Israel was threatened simultaneously by Egypt, Syria, and Jordan, Jerusalem’s urgent pleas for US weapons were rebuffed by President Lyndon Johnson, and Israel fought the Six Day War primarily with weapons previously supplied by France.

It was only in the wake of the 1967 war that the United States began to make significant military aid available to Israel. And it was only during the Yom Kippur War of 1973 — when President Richard Nixon gave the dramatic order to resupply the embattled Jewish state using “everything that can fly” — that US security assistance for Israel began to flow in earnest. By the 1980s, Israel was getting roughly $1.8 billion a year in military funding. For the past decade or so, the annual amount has totaled $3.8 billion. No other country has received so much military aid from the United States for such an extended period.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.