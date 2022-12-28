The billionaire businessman has decided to step down as CEO of Twitter as soon as he “finds someone foolish enough to take the job!”
Sometimes being a millionaire (or billionaire) doesn’t mean that person is a good businessman (or woman). Just look at Donald Trump.
Many will disagree with that statement, but you can’t deny that filing bankruptcy six times brings into question one’s ability to run a successful business. But we digress …
Elon Musk, though he hasn’t yet filed bankruptcy, says the possibility is looming for Twitter if it doesn’t start making more money.
But Musk has other problems with his newly acquired business, chief among them is his decision to step down as chief executive officer, as soon as he “finds someone foolish enough to take the job!”
The quote is his and was posted on Twitter, recently. He also said upon his resignation, he would run the software and servers teams, indicating that he might continue to have significant influence on the decision-making at the company.
According to a news release, Musk’s announcement came after a Twitter poll in which 17 million users voted and 57.5% of whom said Musk should resign.
Following the results, Musk suggested that future Twitter polls could be restricted to paid users of Twitter Blue, the company’s subscription service.
“Musk’s poll asking users whether he should resign as CEO came after a massive backlash to Twitter’s abrupt suspension of several journalists who cover him, as well as Twitter’s decision to ban, and then un-ban, links to other social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram and Mastadon, a fast-growing Twitter rival that has octupled in size since October,” an NPR report said.
So maybe there are more similarities between Musk and Trump than originally suspected. Trump, too, had issues with journalists and verbally attacked, criticized and demeaned reporters on several occasions.
Musk, on the other hand, banned the accounts of several high-profile journalists from the nation’s top news organizations.
It’s not entirely clear why he did so: at first he claimed they had shared his real-time location, a practice called doxxing. However, it appeared that none of the journalists had shared his location.
It sounds more like an effort to censor those journalists — something Trump also attempted when he blacklisted entire news outlets and reporters from campaign events. He also called for a Senate investigation into news outlets for publishing unflattering stories about him.
Despite his “search” for a new CEO, Musk might be in that position for a while, considering his management style isn’t exactly popular. Good luck to whomever decides to take the position. They will undoubtedly face many challenges.
