We’re probably all familiar with the Klondike ice cream commercial that asks, “What would you do for a Klondike bar?”
In California, however, the question seems to be: “What would you do for $50,000?”
Gov. Gavin Newsom is hoping the answer will be: Get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Instead of using Klondike bars as a reward, those who get vaccinated are being rewarded with everything from tacos and tickets to sporting events, to cold, hard cash. That’s right, each week, a drawing is held in which 15 lucky winners are chosen to receive $50,000 each.
The drawings are called “Vax for the Win.” And he’s not stopping there. Today, another 10 people will get even bigger prizes: $1.5 million each, in celebration of the state’s full reopening.
There’s no need to sign up to enter the drawing. Anyone who’s received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose is eligible.
In addition to the new cash drawing, Newsom announced Monday that six Californians will win a free vacation in the “California Dream Vacations” drawing to be held July 1.
The full details of this drawing haven’t been announced, but according to an ABC 7 report, Newsom alluded to some of the freebies involved, from Disneyland tickets to seats at a Lakers game and stay at the Ritz Carlton in Palm Springs.
Will these tactics work to get the hold-outs to take the shot? We’re betting it might appeal to a few, but those who are staunchly against getting vaccinated aren’t likely to change their minds for any reason — not even a vacation or $50,000.
We also have to wonder if this money couldn’t be better spent elsewhere, especially when we look at our crumbling roads and other aging infrastructure.
