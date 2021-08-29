The COVID-19 pandemic has changed many things — to include the way we work.
Many began working from home shortly after the pandemic began because businesses needed to keep running, but also, employees and customers needed to limit contact.
Now, more than a year later after the onset of the virus, some company officials seem to think that allowing their employees the work-from-home option offers more flexibility and shouldn’t necessarily be limited to pandemic conditions.
The Palmdale Water District is one of those employers. On Aug. 23, the Board of Directors unanimously approved codifying its work-from-home policy, covering not only the existing COVID-19 public health emergency, but also future situations that may warrant employees working remotely.
According to a report in the Saturday edition of the Antelope Valley Press, The District found that the changes made to meet the pandemic restrictions were effective and decided to continue the option for a more flexible work setting, according to PWD Human Resources Director Jennifer Emery.
The arrangements depend on the job description and duties and may not be suitable for all positions. The policy allows for both informal arrangements, such as a specific project or while traveling, and formal ones, such as the employee works a specified day or days from home.
Companies like Spotify, Amazon and Microsoft are also increasingly adopting extended work-from-home policies. Microsoft announced new guidelines, “which includes allowing employees to work from home full time with approval or move to a new location with salaries adjusted based on geography,” according to a CNBC report.
The report said for the most part, workers applaud this new approach. “Vaccinated or not, more than half of employees said that, given the option, they would want to keep from working from home even after the Coronavirus crisis subsides, according to a survey by the Pew Research Center.”
But the option does not come without some challenges — productivity being at the top of the list.
However, loneliness, digital miscommunication and time management are also challenges that workers face when not in the office setting.
Of course, not all employees would be able to work from home, depending on their field of work.
The work landscape is under construction as we try to find ways to be more productive, while using the technology available to us.
Maybe in addition to the work-from-home option, the four-day workweek might one day be adopted.
