People returning to the workforce after the pandemic are expecting more from their employers, pushing companies to raise pay and give bonuses to workers seeking personal career paths.
Paychecks are getting bigger. Wages rose strongly in July, up 4 percent from a year earlier, according to the Labor Department.
For workers in leisure and hospitality businesses, pay increased nearly 10 percent.
In recent months, companies have struggled to fill jobs for tasks like waiting on tables, stocking shelves and flipping burgers.
Nearly 40 percent of former workers in the nation’s hospitality industry say they do not plan to go back to jobs in hotels, restaurants or bars, according a survey by Joblist, an employment search engine.
For many workers, the issue is less about bargaining for more money in a tight labor market than about finding a job with a brighter future.
“People in lower-wage work are saying, ‘I’m going to pivot to something better,’ ” Stuart Andreason, a director of the Center for Workforce and Economic Opportunity at the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, said.
The demands are already reshaping corporate policies. Major employers of lower-range hourly workers, including Walmart and Chipotle, have announced improvements to their tuition and training programs. Even Amazon, which has huge turnover among workers in its warehouses, has started to talk more about helping improve its employees’ long-term prospects.
Some companies are featuring their newfound or heightened commitments to worker development to lure job applicants.
Employer job postings for positions that do not require four-year degrees included the term “career advancement” 35 percent more often from March through July, than in the same span two years ago, according to Emsi Burning Glass, a labor-market analytics firm. Training was mentioned 43 percent more often.
The new emphasis, if lasting and widespread, would be a significant change in corporate behavior. Companies have often regarded workers — except those at the top — as a cost to be cut instead of an asset that would become increasingly valuable with investment. Training programs were trimmed and career ladders lowered.
