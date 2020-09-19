Most people prefer brevity, the soul of wit. Bob Woodward’s four-letter, interview book title, “Rage” serves that concept but we suggest a subtitle, too: “Do no harm,” the admonition in the physicians’ oath.
Tape recordings in interviews are commonplace, but few writers have the US president calling them late at night.
The first one on Dec. 5, 2019, lasted 74 minutes.
On Feb. 7, when Trump had been acquitted in the Senate impeachment trial two days earlier, the president said, “It (the virus) goes through the air…It’s also more deadly than even your strenuous flus.”
In a previous book, “Fear: Trump in the White House,” had been published 17 months before the Feb. 7 phone call. That book described Trump as “an emotionally overwrought, mercurial and unpredictable leader” who had created a governing crisis and “a nervous breakdown of the executive power of the most powerful country in the world.”
On May 3, the New York Times reported that Trump predicted that the US death toll from the pandemic might reach as high as 100,000. Reality proved the figure to be much higher.
The president confirmed reports that his intelligence briefings cited the virus even as he argued that it had not been presented in an alarming way that demanded immediate action. He said he didn’t want to stir up panic.
Woodward and Trump’s long line-up of critics blame him for not taking enormous national steps that might have established a much higher level of prevention. The virus is running roughshod all over the nation unimpeded, with no firm demands for masks, distanced dispersal of humans and other necessary actions.
Columnist Peggy Noonan wrote, “Crazy doesn’t last. Crazy doesn’t go the distance. Crazy is an unstable element that, when let loose in an unstable environment, explodes. And so your disquiet. Sooner or later something bad will happen…It all feels so dangerous.”
The book author wrote that “for nearly 50 years, I have written about nine presidents from Nixon to Trump — 20% of the 45 US presidents.
“A president must be willing to share the worst with the people, the bad news with the good.
“All presidents have a large obligation to inform, warn, protect, to define goals and the true national interest. It should be a truth-telling response to the world, especially in crisis.
“Trump has, instead, enshrined personal impulse as a governing principle of his presidency. When his performance as president is taken in its entirety, I can only reach one conclusion: Trump is the wrong man for the job.”
