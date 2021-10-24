After more than a month of searching, the body of Brian Laundrie was finally found in Florida.
On Thursday, the Federal Bureau of Investigations confirmed that the remains found in Carlton Reserve in North Port were that of Laundrie, the boyfriend of Gabbie Petito, the social media influencer, who was strangled to death on Sept. 19 in a Wyoming national park. Laundrie was a person of interest in the case, but was never charged with Petito’s death.
It’s unclear what led to Petito’s death, but we do know that there was a history of domestic violence between the couple. Police had been called to a particular incident in Utah, in which Laundrie can be seen on a lapel camera video, claiming that Petito was out of control.
Regardless, Laundrie had no right to put his hands on her for any reason. Engaging in physical violence toward a significant other is never the answer.
In fact, once that becomes a part of the relationship, it’s likely it will continue to escalate.
Though we hear most about men being violent toward women, the latter are also guilty of engaging in violent behavior.
In the past, domestic violence against men wasn’t something we heard about. Maybe it was because they were ashamed to admit it happened, or maybe they didn’t think anyone would believe them (which is often the case with any domestic violence victim, regardless of gender).
Striking someone in anger is not a healthy way to deal with your feelings.
Sometimes we just need to walk away and get away from the situation we’re in. Unfortunately, not everyone has that type of self-control and that’s when things get dangerous.
During a virtual Coffee with the Captain event earlier this year, Palmdale Station Capt. Ron Shaffer addressed the issue of domestic violence and spoke about the increase in calls his department received, due in part, to the stay-at-home orders because of COVID-19. He said that because people were at home with each other more, arguments would ensue and they’d sometimes turn violent. He offered tips on how to deal with a domestic violence situation, to include walking away and for the longer term, seeking help through counseling.
Victims are sometimes afraid to call police because they don’t want their significant other to get in trouble, or they’re afraid of the consequences if their abuser is arrested, but help is always available.
If you or someone you know is in a domestic violence situation, Valley Oasis Domestic Violence Shelter can help.
The 24-hour hotline number is 661-945-6736 or email can be sent to FIRSTSTEP@AVDVC.ORG
