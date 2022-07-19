It appeared to be the perfect crime: A woman was attacked, hacked and left for dead in her West Virginia home, in 2020.
The weapon was never recovered, a witness saw a man on the woman’s porch around midnight the night before she was discovered but he was never identified. There were no phone records, surveillance footage or eyewitnesses outside of the woman’s home.
Police investigated several people but could never file charges. Meanwhile, her attacker went free, with no forseeable way to get caught.
The woman, identified as Wanda Palmer, 51, was thought to be dead when police discovered her, in June 2020, but they soon realized she was still alive and breathing shallowly.
She would spend the next two years in a coma. However, she recently came out of it and was able to identify her attacker: it was her brother, Daniel Palmer III, 55.
Wanda Palmer was only able to answer yes or no questions but according to a CNN report, she provided enough testimony for Daniel Palmer to be arrested. He was taken into custody and charged with attempted murder and malicious wounding, on Friday. He was arraigned and a bond of $500,000 was set, according to the Jackson County Sheriff.
The sheriff also said Wanda Palmer is now coherent but cannot hold full-length conversations.
Her rehabilitation has just begun, but luckily for her, she survived the attack and though it took two years, she finally was able so shed some light on her case.
Had she not come out of the coma, it’s likely that Daniel Palmer would have gotten away with the crime. It’s unclear why he attacked and hacked his sister with what officials said appeared to be an ax or hatchet. Unless he speaks up, they might never know the motive behind the gruesome attack.
Wanda Palmer is lucky to be alive and even luckier to have been able to ID her attacker. It’s unfortunate that law enforcement was unable to get any leads on her case after the attack.
Too often, we see cases go cold because there are no leads. Sometimes, years down the road, a break in the case comes, especially if the person who committed the crime reoffends and they’re able to link DNA evidence to other crimes. But other cases that go cold never do get solved.
Hopefully justice will be served in the Wanda Palmer case.
