As tension mounts between Russia and the Ukraine, we here, in the United States, are bracing for what is likely to be even higher gas prices, due mostly, to sanctions imposed on Russia.
However, global petroleum prices were rising even before this crisis and supplies have not been able to keep up with the stronger-than-expected demand from economies that are recovering from COVID-19.
To make matters worse, the specter of war, as well as oil and gas flow disruptions from Russia, have sent prices soaring even higher in recent days.
President Joe Biden, during an update on the Russia/Ukraine situation on Tuesday, said he’s going to impose sanctions in response “far beyond” the steps we and our allies and partners implemented in 2014.
He said if Russia decides to go further with this “invasion,” then “we stand prepared to go further with sanctions.” He made clear that the United States has no intention of fighting with Russia, but rather, the moves are totally “defensive.”
“... As we respond, my administration is using every tool at our disposal to protect American businesses and consumers from rising prices at the pump. As I said last week, defending freedom will have costs for us as well and here at home. We need to be honest about that. But as we will do — but as we do this, I’m going to take robust action to make sure the pain of our sanctions is targeted at the Russian economy not ours.”
It’s difficult to believe the president when he says they will use every tool to protect us from rising prices at the pump, considering they haven’t been able to do that, thus far.
We are already inching up toward $5 a gallon, while other places in Southern California have hit that mark and are continuing to climb.
Where’s the relief? And how will the administration be able to “protect” us amid Russian sanctions, when they don’t seem to be able to do it, now? Or have they chosen not to?
The thought that gas prices could increase even more is a frightening thought, considering our economy is nowhere near being completely recovered and many are still struggling amid the ever-rising costs.
