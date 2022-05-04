Accusations and conspiracy theories are already circulating as to how a draft Supreme Court opinion got leaked to the public.
Some think the person who leaked it was a liberal making a last-ditch effort to prevent the Roe vs. Wade repeal. Others think a conservative concerned with the sweeping Judge Samuel Alito opinion, was in danger of being discarded. While others, still, believe it could have been a moderate who wants to make a final opinion paring back abortion protections seem less extreme.
Regardless of who the leaker was, the point remains that an opinion being leaked to the public, has made history. Never before in the United States, has a draft Supreme Court opinion been leaked to the public.
Traditionally, opinions are handed down from the inner workings of the Supreme Court, with the debating and all other manner of discussion taking place in cloistered chambers.
The process demonstrates the court’s unrivaled power to strike down, uphold and interpret any law that is passed by Congress and to dismantle or establish individual rights with the stroke of a pen.
Because of the procedure and protections that the court’s champions have crafted over centuries, the power has not only survived, but been respected.
Only a few people are privy to how the Supreme Court’s judicial process operates. Those who are in the know are law school graduates that have been selected for their intelligence and achievements, a handful of clerks and nine judges.
However, because Alito’s draft majority opinion was leaked, it could gravely wound the Supreme Court as an institution. Will the leak result in distrust among the justices and their clerks? It’s something that remains to be seen, but how can it not?
Chief Justice John Roberts, according to news reports, called the leak a “betrayal of the confidence of the court” and a “singular and egregious breach” of trust.
The damage has already been done, but for what it’s worth, he’s ordered an investigation to try and figure out the origins of the leak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.