Drinking and driving is a problem in the United States. In 2020, alcohol-related crashes were up 9% nationwide, with 10,874 lives lost, even though, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, people drove 430 billion fewer miles because of the pandemic.
Drunk drivers don’t seem to be deterred — even if they have ignition interlocks on their vehicles that require them to submit a breath sample before the vehicle will start. If they are determined to drive, they will simply have someone else blow into the device and off they go.
So how can drunk driving be stopped? A federal advisory Board, on Sept. 20, recommended that safety regulators require “alcohol impairment detection systems to be included in all new vehicles,” according to a news report.
The move is simply a recommendation, but it has the weight of the law behind it. The federal infrastructure bill passed into law, last month, gave the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration three years to write rules for alcohol monitoring systems in vehicles. Under the law, the NHTSA may seek an extension.
The first thing that comes to mind when we hear this is that we will all have to submit a breath sample before starting our vehicles, but that’s not necessarily true. There are other ways to monitor drivers.
In fact, many of today’s vehicles already have systems that monitor the driver’s attention. They are included with hands-free highway driving assistants like Tesla’s Full Self-Driving System or GM’s Super Cruise. Other vehicles have a system that can monitor the driver and alert them if they seem to be inattentive or falling asleep.
Some of this technology includes cameras to monitor a driver’s eyes. They alert the driver and sometimes deactivate driver assists if the driver’s eyes drift from the road.
The NTSB’s language suggests these systems might meet the requirement for a passive alcohol monitoring system.
Drunk driving fatalities aren’t the only problem, however. Highway deaths spiked since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the NHTSA, nearly 43,000 Americans died in traffic accidents last year — that’s a 20-year high.
Is monitoring drivers really the answer? As technology develops, it seems that we lose more privacy. Cell phones already track our spending habits, interests and even know where we’re at.
Will this type of technology in our vehicles be able to listen to our conversations and provide other information about our lives?
It certainly wouldn’t be a new concept. Many have the Alexa or Echo devices in their homes. The speaker is always “listening,” waiting for the “wake” word so it can be activated. Though some have claimed it records conversations, Amazon has denied it. Siri is also always “listening.” Have you ever had a conversation about something, just to see an ad pop up on social media later?
Unless vehicles come with technology that can detect when a person is impaired, shut down the vehicle and call law enforcement, knowing when a driver is inattentive is going to do little to solve the drunk driving problem.
Furthermore, if someone is being inattentive or driving recklessly, what’s going to make them stop? They will ignore the alerts, just like some folks ignore the bright signal-like alerts on their vehicle’s side mirrors, telling them there’s something in a blind spot.
We have to wonder if this is really about safety, or just another way to infiltrate our lives. We should be able to act responsibly and government should not have to intervene to “save us.”
