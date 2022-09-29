Drinking and driving is a problem in the United States. In 2020, alcohol-related crashes were up 9% nationwide, with 10,874 lives lost, even though, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, people drove 430 billion fewer miles because of the pandemic.

Drunk drivers don’t seem to be deterred — even if they have ignition interlocks on their vehicles that require them to submit a breath sample before the vehicle will start. If they are determined to drive, they will simply have someone else blow into the device and off they go.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.