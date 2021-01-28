When strong wind is present, the risk of wildfire danger increases. No one is more aware of that than Southern Californians.
In fact, when wind events transpire, SoCal residents have more than just the threat of wildfire to worry about. We also have to worry about whether we’ll have electricity.
Southern California Edison’s answer to avoiding potential fires caused by downed lines is to cut power to residents. That’s not a popular choice with customers — especially in the summer, when temperatures are high and we rely on air conditioners to be comfortable.
On Tuesday, Dr. Nathaniel Skinner, program manager at the Public Advocates Office of the California Public Utilities Commission, wrote a letter to the Commission, urging it to open an investigation into SCE’s 2020 power shut-off failures.
“The utilities chose to de-energize, or shut off power to, their customers as a way to reduce the risk that their facilities will cause wildfires,” the letter said. “However, when the utilities de-energize, they create health and safety risks for their customers and the general public. This is why the utilities’ decision to de-energize their customers must be prudent and should only be used as a last resort.”
The letter also asks the Commission to launch a formal investigation of SCE’s failures, stating that a formal investigation is the vehicle by which the Commission can publicly review and make SCE correct any failures.
“A formal investigation allows the Commission and stakeholders to examine why SCE failed to properly notify tens of thousands of customers including first responders, medical baseline customers and critical facilities such as hospitals and fire departments,” the letter said.
We couldn’t agree more with the request. Some Antelope Valley residents have dealt with the power shut-offs and have had to utilize cooling centers during the hot, summer months. Others who need to have medication refrigerated have faced challenges in making sure their medicine is kept cold until the power is restored, while others, still, face challenges in operating medical equipment that requires electricity.
So yes, while SCE is ensuring they are not responsible for wildfires, the residents affected by their de-energizing tactics are placed in positions that could be harmful to their health.
Skinner said it best: “SCE’s failures must be further analyzed immediately to prevent future misconduct. Californians cannot, and should not have to tolerate another fire season with continued failure.”
