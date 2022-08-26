Will President Joe Biden’s college loan forgiveness plan stoke the inflationary fire or is it a fiscally responsible move?
The answer is: it depends on whom you ask.
Biden’s move to cancel student debt was long expected, however, the scope of his plan came as a bit of a surprise.
It was expected that he would offer $10,000 in student loan forgiveness. The final package, though, included an additional $10,000 in forgiveness for Pell Grant recipients. The administration also laid out a cap on income-based repayments that could be felt for decades to come.
When Biden unveiled the plan on Wednesday, he called it a “game-changer.” Republicans were quick to promptly oppose it; however, some allies of the White House in both the economic and political worlds, are also concerned with the scope of the relief.
Jason Furman, who worked in the White House when former president Barack Obama was in office, tweeted that Biden had gone beyond his 2020 campaign promise to a much bigger package. He tweeted that pouring “roughly half trillion dollars of gasoline on the inflationary fire that is already burning is reckless.”
In an interview, White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield pushed back and said other experts think it’s a fiscally responsible move that will not have an impact on inflation.
Bedingfield also claims that it will give middle-class people and working families across the US the breathing room that they need.
We certainly hope that the Biden administration realizes that it’s not only those middle-class Americans who owe student loans that need breathing room amid this period of inflation.
Moody’s Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi defended Bedingfield’s assertion, saying Biden’s plan is “largely a wash” from an inflation and growth perspective.
Bloomberg Economics predicts a net 0.1-02 ppt inflation boost, in 2023, while Goldman Sachs noted “debt forgiveness that lowers monthly payments is slightly inflationary in isolation, but the resumption of payments is likely to more than offset this.”
The final result, of course, remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: there are many Americans who are happy to no longer be in student loan debt.
