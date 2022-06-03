The United States Justice Department, on Tuesday, asked a federal appeals court to overturn a US District Court judge’s order that declared the government mask mandate on transit hubs, buses and planes, unlawful.
The District Court judge declared, in April, that the mandate was unlawful, and hours after a federal judge in Florida agreed and also declared it unlawful, the administration of President Joe Biden said it would no longer enforce it.
However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s order that was issued, in January 2021, was “within” the agency’s legal authority according to the Justice Department.
A news report said the CDC did not immediately respond to a request for comment, on Tuesday, regarding whether it would reinstate the requirement if the ruling was overturned.
US District Judge Kathryn Kimball issued her order, on April 18; however, days before, the CDC had extended, through May 3, the mask requirements. The Justice Department’s appeal came hours before an appeals court filing deadline.
Earlier this month, the CDC said it is still recommending that travelers continue to wear masks on buses, trains and planes.
“None of the district court’s quarrels with the CDC order comes close to showing that the CDC has acted outside the ‘zone of reasonableness,’ the Justice Department wrote, adding that the CDC finding, in early 2021, provided ‘ample support for the agency’s determination that there was good cause to make the order effective without delay,” according to a news report.
One good thing has transpired. Earlier this month, the Federal Aviation Administration said the rate of unruly airline passenger incidents fell to its lowest level, since late 2020. This happened soon after the judge’s ruling on the mask mandate, which also lifted mask requirements in ride-share vehicles and taxis.
Given that data, it would appear that the incidents were mainly linked to people having to wear masks. Like petulant children, they acted out and often became violent. Should the ruling be overturned and the mask mandate reinstated, airline employees will need to brace themselves for more outbursts.
