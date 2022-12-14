Don’t feed the coyotes is the message that experts are sending the public after a string of attacks in Los Angeles County.
Two Chihuahuas were attacked in the backyard of their Granada Hills home, on Sunday, after a pair of coyotes jumped a six-foot wall and killed them.
In a similar attack, an 87-year-old man lost his Schnauzer mix after coyotes scaled his fence and killed the dog in its backyard.
“LA city has got to change how they’re dealing with this,” CEO of Humane Wildlife Control Inc. Rebecca Dmytryk said in a news report.
She said humans have caused coyotes to behave this way because they have been trained to come to people for food. She said coyotes are normally skittish and easy to keep away.
Coyotes haven’t just attacked pets, however. One attacked a toddler in Woodland Hills recently. The attack was caught on video. Luckily, state wildlife officials were able to identify and capture the coyote, which was later euthanized.
Dmytryk provided video to a local news channel, allegedly showing food and water that was left out for the wild animals in Shoup Park, which is just blocks from where the toddler was attacked.
In addition to not feeding the animals, it’s also important to bring pet food inside, especially overnight. Another way to protect pets is to make sure they are not left alone outside — especially if they are small. Coyotes will not only attack small dogs, but cats, as well.
The news report said that if a coyote is encountered, it should be scared away because it’s important for them to fear humans.
But most importantly, we should all remember that wild animals should never be fed.
