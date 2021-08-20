The swift Taliban offensive in Afghanistan has sadly resulted in mass surrenders, captured helicopters and millions of dollars of American-supplied equipment.
America strongly promoted the Afghan military over an expensive 20-year span. Now, we are questioning why their military collapsed so quickly.
The Taliban’s rapid advance has made clear that US efforts to turn Afghanistan’s military into a robust, independent fighting force has failed, with its soldiers feeling abandoned by inept leaders.
By Saturday, Afghan security forces had collapsed in more than 15 cities under the pressure of Taliban advances that began in May. On Friday, officials confirmed that those included two of the country’s most important provincial capitals: Kandahar and Herat.
America-supplied equipment was paraded by the Taliban on grainy cell phone videos.
In some cities’ outskirts, heavy fighting had been underway for weeks, but the Taliban ultimately overtook their defensive lines and then walked in with little or no resistance.
The implosion comes despite the United States having contributed more than $83 billion in weapons, equipment and training in the country’s security forces over two decades.
Building the Afghan security apparatus was one of the key parts of the Obama administration’s strategy as it sought to find a way to hand off security and leave nearly a decade ago.
These efforts were modeled in an army in the image of the United States’ military, an Afghan institution that was supposed to outlast the American war.
While the future of Afghanistan seems more uncertain, one thing is becoming increasingly clear: The US 20-year endeavor to rebuild its military into a robust and independent fighting force has failed and that failure is now playing out in real time, as the country slips into Taliban control.
How the Afghan military came to disintegrate first became apparent not last week, but months ago, in an accumulation of losses that started even before President Joseph Biden’s announcement that the United States would withdraw by Sept. 11.
It began with individual outposts in rural areas where starving and ammunition-depleted soldiers and police units were surrounded by Taliban fighters and promised safe passage if they surrendered and left behind their equipment, slowly giving the insurgents more control of roads, then entire districts.
As positions collapsed, the complaint was almost always the same: There was no air support or they had run out of supplies and food.
