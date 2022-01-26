The “happiest place on Earth” apparently isn’t so happy for employees and now Abigail Disney, Disney Co-Founder Roy Disney’s granddaughter, has made a movie lambasting the way the company treats theme park employees.
“The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales,” is somewhat of a family project, with Abigail Disney co-directing alongside Kathleen Hughes, and Disney’s brother Tim Disney, serving as executive producer. Their sister, Susan Disney Lord, is also said to have assisted in producing the film, which debuted, Monday night at the Sundance Film Festival.
The Disneys haven’t been able to find a distributor for their film, yet, but they are hopeful that the Sundance debut will help attract a company like Amazon or Netflix.
Abigail Disney said she was inspired to make the film after a Disneyland employee reached out to her about the inability to afford food and about pay disparity.
Pay at Disney World in Florida went up to $15 for most cast members in 2018 and recently, cast members in California began getting $17 per hour, with a raise to $18 per hour expected to be instituted by next year.
However, Abigail Disney doesn’t think it’s enough — and she’s right. The average single person in Southern California cannot afford to live on what Disneyland pays.
In certain parts of the country, where the cost of living isn’t so high, $17 an hour, for a full-time employee could support a single person — even a small family, if there was a second income. But in Southern California, where everything from gas to groceries, to rent is more expensive than most other places, $17 per hour doesn’t go very far.
What’s worse is CEO Bob Iger got a $66 million package in 2018. Abigail Disney called the Board’s decision to award the package “insane.” The deal is 1,424 times that of the median salary of a Disney employee.
During the COVID-19 pandemic lock-downs, Disney furloughed thousands of its lowest-paid workers and when they were brought back, they allegedly didn’t do enough to protect their health, according to Abigail Disney.
“We want to make sure policy and social norms change in a positive direction,” she said in a promotional video. “I’m hoping it’s not just personal but a story you can relate to.”
We’re confident that many will be able to relate to the film, but that just illustrates a bigger problem within the workforce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.