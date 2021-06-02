It’s a string of deadly unlawfulness that we haven’t been able to bring to a safe ending.
We’re targeting the latest murder mystery in the United States of America. It happened early in the morning on May 26 in San Jose, adding another deadly failure to the series of mass killing sprees.
The latest murderous tragedy continued America’s contagious of shameful loss of life. The United States has the highest homicide-by-firearm rate of any of the world’s most developed nations.
All told, as of May 26, according to the Gun Control Archive, there have been 231 mass shootings in the nation in the first 146 days of 2021, killing 260 people and injuring 864.
That’s unacceptable and is a ridiculous statement that has yet to bring an end to the bloody series that goes on and on each year.
The talk about a peaceful end to the deadly string is just talk, solving nothing.
This is the nation where a 2020 Gallup Poll showed that 96% of Americans favored universal background checks on gun purchases.
Even as the tragedy in San Jose was unfolding, the US Senate Judiciary Committee was holding a confirmation hearing for David Chipman, President Joseph Biden’s choice to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Chipman, a two-decade veteran of the ATF, was selected by Biden to give life to the gun control effort.
The ATF has had only one director since Congress approved the position in 2006, primarily because of strong opposition from the National Rifle Association.
Chapman has been an outspoken advocate for gun-violence prevention, including an assault-style weapons ban.
The hope is that if he is confirmed, his presence will help Congress see the light on sensible gun control laws.
The murderous tragedy killed nine people and injured others at the Valley Transportation Authority light rail yard.
It follows 12 mass shootings across America in recent weeks.
The Senate is expected to take up legislation that would close the loopholes on background checks for sales for firearms or requiring waiting periods before purchases to prevent impulsive violence. The House has already passed two bills that would accomplish those goals.
Biden has urged Congress to “heed the call of the American people including the vast majority of gun owners” and pass legislation to help end the “epidemic” of gun violence in the country.
But there is no chance it will end the ghastly trend that tortures families and friends throughout the nation week after week.
