Shoppers at a Whole Foods Market in Sherman Oaks this week discovered a new way to shop.
“Just walk out” technology was unveiled at the store on 12905 Riverside Drive and is only the second of its kind in the United States that features the new tech from Amazon.
The new method allows shoppers to scan the store code with their Amazon or Whole Foods Market apps, hover their palm over the Amazon One device or put in a debit or credit card linked to their Amazon accounts.
Using the same method they used to get in, they can then leave. A digital receipt will later be issued and their Amazon account will get charged.
Discounts on popular items and an additional 10% discount on sale items in the store can be enjoyed by Amazon Prime members.
Those who wish to visit the store but don’t want to use the new tech can do so by going through the gate that says “pay at register,” then using the self-checkout.
Twenty or 30 years ago, this is something that we could have only dreamed of. Technology has advanced by leaps and bounds since then. Who would have ever thought that technology would allow virtually everyone to carry a small telephone in their pocket or be able to shop using this method?
With the development of technology like Whole Foods is using, artificial intelligence is being integrated into our daily lives. We no longer need an operator on the other end of the telephone line to find a number for us or to connect us on a long-distance call. We simply have to do an Internet search for the number and can easily dial long distance on our own.
The “just walk out” technology at Whole Foods means shoppers who use it no longer need human contact or to have a person scan their items and ring them up.
Technology in some aspects is great; however, not everyone will see it that way. Not only does it make jobs like being a cashier obsolete, the need for human interaction is no longer necessary. Since the smart phone became popular, it seems that humans interact with one another less. We’re so glued to our phones that we sometimes ignore friends and family when they’re present.
Technological advances like “just walk out” are convenient for most, but some people prefer to do things the old fashioned way.
