Multiple journalists Thursday night revealed that the winner of the final presidential debate was ?.
Their opinions do not have the clout of the millions who are American voters.
Moderator Kristen Welker of NBC News won the debate by improving the format.
Trump stuck to the sunny message he had delivered at recent campaign rallies, promising a vaccine in short order and citing his own recovery from a bout with the virus as an example of medical progress. The president boasted that he was now “immune” to the disease and insisted that states like Texas and Florida had seen the virus fade away, even as case counts are on the rise across the country.
Biden, in response, pressed a focused and familiar line of attack against the president, faulting him for doing “virtually nothing.”
“We’re about to go into a dark winter, a dark winter and he has no clear plan,” Biden said.
Trump shot back: “I don’t think we’re going to have a dark winter at all — we’re opening up the country.”
When the president said “we’re learning to live with” the Coronavirus, Biden pounced ”We’re learning to die with it.”
Trump did little to lay out an affirmative case for his own re-election, or to explain in clear terms what he would hope to do with another four years in the White House.
He frequently misrepresented the facts of his own record, and Biden’s. And to his most important political vulnerability — his mismanagement of the pandemic — Trump hewed unswervingly to a message that happy days are nearly here again, even as polls show that a majority of voters believe the worst of the Coronavirus crisis is still ahead.
Biden stuck to his core of the argument that has propelled his campaign from the start, denouncing Trump’s as a divisive and unethical leader who has crippled the federal response to a devastating public health crisis.
Biden’s plans call for large-scale economic stimulus pending, new aid to states battling the pandemic and a muscular expansion of health care and worker benefits nationwide.
The president did, however, say for the first time, “I take full responsibility” for the impact of the virus. Then he quickly sought to skirt blame. “It’s not my fault that it came here — it’s China’s fault,” he said.
Trailing in a series of crucial swing states, and with 48 million Americans having already voted, the president was under more pressure. But while he proved he can engage in a more conventional political jousting, it was less clear whether his performance could prompt people who dislike him to reconsider their well-ingrained perceptions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.