We got through the Thanksgiving holiday and Christmas is right around the corner. More than a year later, we’re still (mostly) practicing social distancing, mask-wearing, hand-washing and sanitizing and trying to avoid large crowds when possible (though this seems harder than it used to be).
Just when we thought there might be light at the end of the tunnel, we got the news recently, that Omicron is coming.
It was designated on Friday, as a variant of concern, on the advice of the World Health Organization’s Technical Advisory Group on Virus Evolution. The group based the decision on evidence that was presented to it, indicating that Omicron has several mutations that may impact how it behaves and how easily it spreads.
Though little is known about the new variant, one thing is clear: Just like the Delta variant, the announcement of this new strain is going to cause concern.
“Preliminary evidence suggests there may be an increased risk of reinfection with Omicron (ie, people who have previously had COVID-19 could become reinfected more easily with Omicron), as compared to other variants of concern, but information is limited,” the WHO website said. “More information on this will become available in the coming days and weeks.”
There’s also no clear information on whether vaccines will be effective against this strain, however, the WHO says they will reduce the severity of disease and can help prevent death.
It sounds like COVID is here to stay, just like the flu. And just like the yearly influenza vaccine, it’s likely that an annual COVID vaccine will be offered, as well.
This is certainly a tricky virus and it appears to be ever-mutating, just like the flu. Sometimes our best defense is a good offense and in this case, that means staying safe and getting vaccinated.
