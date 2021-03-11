It’s been a year since we went on lockdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It’s not likely to soon be forgotten, either. It was a strange, confusing — and frustrating time.
A big point of frustration and fear began with a run on food items at grocery stores, even before the lockdown was announced. Most shelves were bare and there was no meat, eggs, dairy or non-perishable goods like pasta and soup to be found.
Then the toilet paper and paper towels started to disappear. Right around the same time, bottled water began disappearing faster than it could be restocked and once that was gone, the shelves were bare.
Just when we thought it was over, hand sanitizer and cleaning goods began flying off the shelves as some people scooped up as many containers of sanitizing wipes and cans of Lysol as they could carry, leaving nothing for others.
Slowly, all these things began cropping up at the major retailers and grocery stores again, but only in small amounts. You had to get up pretty early in the morning and stand in line to get the things you needed. A trip to any store after about 10 a.m. would be a gamble you’d likely lose.
Now, in March 2021, we are still faced with shortages of certain items. While we can easily purchase toilet paper and paper towels, as well as hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes, cans of Lysol seem to be in short supply. In fact, places like Target and Walmart don’t usually have them on the shelf, but if you go online, you might be able to get a can from a local store. There are other choices when it comes to disinfectants, though. It seems the shortage is exclusive to Lysol.
It’s been a long, strange year and it’s not over yet, but there is hope.
As the vaccination gets administered to the public, we have a better chance at getting this pandemic under control, but sometimes it’s the little things that make all the difference — like finding toilet paper and paper towels on the shelf when you need them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.