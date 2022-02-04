Until the tragic shootings in Littleton, Colo., in 1999, which came to be known as the Columbine High School massacre, we heard little about school violence of this magnitude.
Two students at the school murdered a dozen of their peers and one teacher. The nation was in shock and disbelief. Twenty-three years later, our reaction to violence in schools has changed a bit. We’re not as surprised as we once were.
Because most schools were closed to in-person learning in 2021, due to the COVID pandemic, there was a decrease in school shootings, but according to the Education Week website, there were a total of 10 shootings at schools across the country in 2020. The areas in which the shootings occurred are: Henderson, N.C.; Leland, N.C.; Jacksonville, Fla.; Akron, Ohio; Weston, Fla.; Antioch, Calif.; Lufkin, Texas; Oxnard, Calif.; Bellaire, Texas and Dallas, Texas.
Among the shootings, collectively, three people were killed and nine were injured. Of the three deaths, two were students or other children and one was a school employee or other adult.
Just this week, a middle school student in Pomona was arrested after allegedly threatening violence against two Pomona campuses in a social media post. He threatened to “shoot up” Marshall Middle School and Ganesha High School, according to the Pomona Police Department.
He later said it was a joke. Police determined he didn’t have access to firearms and there was no danger to the adults and students at the two schools. What a relief.
That’s the type of “joke” that no one finds amusing and considering that most people take these types of social media posts and other threats very seriously, it wasn’t a smart decision.
There’s no single solution to the increasing violence we’ve seen in schools across the country in the past 23 years, but it’s clear that something needs to be done.
Between 2000 and 2013, the Federal Bureau of Investigations studied pre-attack behaviors of active shooters in schools and discovered that 55% had made threats or had a confrontation with their target, 62% struggled with mental health issues; 90% showed signs of suicidal ideations, 23% attempted suicide before a shooting; and 88% of active shooters under the age of 17 communicated an intent to commit violence, either verbally or on social media.
So what can be done? More counseling at schools can help and so can encouraging help for and normalizing mental health issues. Those with guns in the home should make sure they are not accessible.
These seems like small steps, but they can make a huge difference — and so can paying attention to a child’s behavior.
