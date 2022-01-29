Kobe Bryant was one of the greatest players to wear a Los Angeles Lakers uniform.
He died tragically, in a helicopter crash two years ago, Wednesday, in Calabasas. There were eight other people on board the helicopter on Jan. 26, 2020, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.
On Wednesday, fans gathered at the crash site to pay their respects to the NBA star and to leave notes and flowers by a statue that’s been erected in his and Gianna’s memory. The monument was sculpted by artist Dan Medina and stands four-feet tall. It depicts Bryant wearing a Lakers jersey. He has his arm around Gianna, who is also wearing a basketball uniform and holding a ball.
Medina told KTLA 5 that he hiked to the site just before the anniversary date and installed the sculpture.
He eventually wants to construct a life-size version to be displayed in downtown Los Angeles, so people can honor all the victims.
It’s great that Medina decided to construct a sculpture in memory of Bryant and his daughter, but what about the other crash victims?
When a tragedy strikes that involves celebrities and non-celebrities, the latter are often quickly forgotten by the general public. This situation is no different.
It’s been two years and we rarely hear the other crash victims’ names mentioned. Usually, they are simply referred to as the “others on board.”
Bryant and Gianna died that day, but so did seven other people. They should also be remembered by fans and the media — even if they weren’t famous.
The others who died that day were John and Keri Altobelli and their daughter Alyssa, Sarah Chester and her daughter Payton and Christina Mauser. The pilot, Ara Zobayan, also died in the crash.
Perhaps a plaque depicting each person’s name would have been a more fitting tribute to place at the crash site, in memoriam of everyone that died that day.
The best place for a Kobe Bryant statue is at Crypto.com arena (formerly Staples Center), where his memory will live on forever.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.