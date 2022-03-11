When did watching sports and being a fan become so serious — and violent? For most, watching professional sports is a type of pastime and done for enjoyment and entertainment, but it seems that some fans take it a little too far. Take, for example, the San Francisco 49ers fan who was attacked by a man wearing a Los Angeles Rams jersey, during the divisional playoff game earlier this year. According to news reports, the victim, Daniel Luna, approached a group of people in the SoFi Stadium parking lot, who were watching the NFC Championship between the two rivals. He got into a confrontation with another man, Bryan Cifuentes, and the man knocked Luna out, before fleeing the area. Luna was left in a medically induced coma after the attack. Something similar happened in 2011, when Bryan Stow, a San Francisco Giants fan, was assaulted on opening day at Dodger Stadium, on March 31. The assault drew national attention and led to increased security at the stadium. Then, nearly eight years to the day that Stow was attacked, Rafael Reyna was punched during an argument, following a six-hour game between the Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks. He sustained a skull fracture in the incident and was put on life support. Why must people resort to violence? What happened to the days where people could have a difference of opinion and leave it at that, without any punches being thrown or other violence ensuing? When you think about the consequences that Stow’s attackers faced, it seems ludicrous that they’d even do something so extreme. They both pleaded guilty to beating Stow and were sent to federal prison. In addition, they were ordered to a pay a share of the $18 million judgment against the Dodgers. Meanwhile, Cifuentes’s cousin claims the man acted in self-defense, because Luna allegedly shoved him from behind. Regardless, Cifuentes has been charged with assault. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said in a news release, that “we want to continue to ensure that our sporting events are safe for everyone. We will not tolerate violent behavior at what should have been a joyous occasion for our county.” We may not agree with Gascón on much of anything, but we can agree on that statement. However, people attending sporting events should also be mature enough to avoid acting out in violent ways. After all, it’s just a game.