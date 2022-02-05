There’s nothing worse than someone who has a “do as I say, not as I do” attitude. There seems to be a lot of that going on since the COVID-19 pandemic.
We were on lock-down for several weeks in 2020 and were told that if we stay home, then we’ll “flatten the curve” and the nightmare that is the pandemic will be over soon enough.
But in the midst of the stay-at-home orders, Gov. Gavin Newsom attended an event at a restaurant, where there were many others present.
Most of us have continued to frequently wash our hands, we’ve sanitized, kept six feet of distance, stayed home, worn masks, received vaccinations and gotten boosted, and still we are suffering through this miserable time.
There seems to be no end in sight and maybe some of that has to do with the fact that not everyone is following the rules — to include politicians.
For months, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti stressed the importance of doing all the things listed above. There are mask mandates in place for mega events, but no one seems to care anymore.
In fact, he and Newsom were both spotted at the NFC championship game last week, mugging for the camera with Magic Johnson.
They quickly felt the backlash when the photos hit social media and were quick to offer the explanation that they removed the masks for the photo, but put them back on. Garcetti also claims he holds his breath when he removes his mask, to take photos. We wonder what the science says about that.
However, photos of those in attendance at the game show virtually everyone there, cheering their favorite teams with no masks. In many cases, they were hooked on their ears and securing their chins — for all the good that’s going to do.
The photos and game stirred a response from Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who, in a letter to Barbara Ferrer, the director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, asked that the county health order align with state rules on masking rather than being more restrictive. This includes wearing masks outdoor at schools and mega events.
“I am heartened that your department has clarified that we have not observed COVID-19 spikes resulting from prior games this season at that stadium,” Barger wrote. “However, it was extremely discouraging to see such a visible example of lack of compliance with the masking guidelines during the championship game. We have messaged to the public that masks are one of our basic methods of protection against COVID-19. However, we also know that the risk of outdoor transmission is significantly lower and the state’s masking mandates align with that proven and scientific reality. Yet our County’s masking standards are stricter for unclear reasons.
“I believe we have reached a point where the masking rules for mega events and outdoor school environments is disrupting our broader message of masking in high-risk, indoor areas and getting the vaccine.”
She has a point. However, it remains to be seen whether it will make a difference because health experts contend that Los Angeles County has a higher transmission rate than somewhere like Sacramento, so the rules must be different.
If that is the case, then so be it, but how do politicians expect us all to follow the rules, when they so clearly do not?
