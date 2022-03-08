For the past two years, we’ve been in the grip of a worldwide pandemic.
What we thought would be gone within six months, lasted way longer and we’re not yet out of the woods. Now, as we attempt to return to a somewhat normal life, we do so with the knowledge that the Coronavirus is here to stay.
We initially thought a vaccine would be the silver bullet to put an end to it all. Getting a vaccine out to the masses was seen as the “finish line” in the fight against COVID-19. However, it proved to have limitations.
We have also learned that waning immunity and breakthrough infections from new variants were possible, but they could be managed through boosters and a revised vaccine.
The fact, though, that the vaccine cannot vanquish the Coronavirus has been a major disappointment.
As we learn to live with the “new normal” and the prospect that we might never get rid of this virus, much like the flu, scientists are motived to work on building vaccines that can trigger even better immune protections.
They are looking at vaccines that can protect against variants that would stop future Coronaviruses from sparking pandemics, so not all hope is lost. In fact, that’s great news.
What we have learned during the past two years, is that tests can be a powerful and easy way to detect active infections. Knowing if one is infected sooner, rather than later, gives us some tools in fighting the virus.
One of those tools is an anti-viral pill. It’s a five-day regimen that can slash the risk of hospitalization. So far, the pill has proven to protect those who are at high risk for infection because of age or other factors.
Monoclonal antibodies are another way to help.
The antibodies are Y-shaped proteins that serve as immune system warriors and they can be used to protect a person who’s been exposed, or treat a person that’s infected.
So as we move forward in the fight against the Coronavirus, don’t dwell on the fact that the once-and-done public health campaign for the vaccination was not a success.
Instead, know that scientists are at work, trying to find a way to avoid another pandemic.
