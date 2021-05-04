We in Los Angeles County could graduate to a less restrictive yellow tier soon.
In a signal that things are moving in the right direction, the county did not report any additional deaths on Sunday.
There were a total of 313 new cases reported on Sunday, however, officials said the low numbers are probably due to a delay in reporting over the weekend.
According to state data, the number of COVID-19 patients that are hospitalized dropped from 410 on Saturday to 390 on Sunday. There were 87 people in intensive care, which is one more than the 86 cases reported the previous day.
Going off of Sunday’s figures, there have been 1,233,722 cases of COVID-19 in Los Angeles county, with 23,915 deaths since the pandemic began.
These are sobering figures and brings to light the impact this pandemic has had on us. It’s hard to imagine 1.2 million people in the county have been infected with the virus. What’s even more unfathomable is the fact that we have lost 23,915 of our neighbors, friends and family members.
The pandemic is far from over. An Associated Press report on March 11 stated the disease will likely never go away completely. Instead, it’s more likely that it will go from a crisis to a nuisance, similar to the common cold.
“This will happen as people build immunity over time, either through infection of vaccination,” the report said.
We’ve been through a tumultuous and challenging year. We’ve had to make adjustments to our lives — whether it’s work life or home life. Everything changed quickly, yet things are very slowly getting back to what we knew as normal. It’s by no means going to happen overnight, that much is obvious.
As more people continue to get vaccinated, we will continue to turn the corner and maybe one day soon, we’ll be able to walk around without a mask and do all the things we used to do, without restrictions. Just like the good ‘ol days.
