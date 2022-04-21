What, exactly, is in those Lucky Charms? According to news reports, the Food and Drug Administration wants to know, too.
The FDA has received dozens of complaints form customers who say they’ve become ill after eating the cereal.
In a statement to the Associated Press, the FDA said it “takes seriously any reports of possible adulteration of a food that may also cause illnesses or injury.”
The cereal maker, General Mills, told the AP that so far, they have found no connection between the customers’ illnesses and the breakfast cereal.
However, they did encourage customers to contact them directly if they have any concerns.
So far, hundreds of people have complained about diarrhea, vomiting and nausea after eating the cereal. They’ve posted complaints on the website iwaspoisoned.com, which is a food safety website.
The incidents are not isolated, either. Complaints have been posted by people in North Carolina, Texas, Indiana, Tennessee and Maryland. According to a report from The Hill, Patrick Quade, the website’s founder, told the Wall Street Journal that the 3,000 reports that have been received about Lucky Charms, this year, is the most ever, in decades, for a single product. He said most of the reports were submitted in the past two weeks.
The breakfast cereal has been around for decades. It was introduced, in 1964, and has been popular amongst children.
While there hasn’t been a recall issued on the cereal, it’s hard to ignore the complaints people have filed on the iwaspoisoned.com website.
Sometimes bacteria such as salmonella and e. coli contaminate certain food items, which get sold to customers, which results in illness, once consumed.
We just assume that the products we buy at the store are safe to eat. With no way to tell if food is contaminated, it’s usually too late once we realize there’s something wrong. That’s why the FDA is important.
Once an issue is brought to their attention, an investigation is launched and often, a recall is issued and those items are pulled from the shelves and consumers are encouraged to throw them out.
We’ll have to wait and see what the FDA does about the Lucky Charms complaints.
