We’re in trouble, but don’t worry. Yet.
That’s the message from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen when she put Congress on notice, last week, that the agency will have to begin taking extraordinary measures after the United States reached its $31.4 trillion debt limit, on Thursday.
Despite the dire economic outlook, the nation is not yet at the debt ceiling crisis point that could result in devastating consequences such as suspending Social Security payments to senior citizens, the financial markets tanking, the economy being hurt and other assorted chaotic financial situations.
That’s where the so-called extraordinary measures come into play. They are designed to temporarily avoid all the things mentioned above.
The measures are mainly behind-the-scenes accounting maneuvers that the Treasury Department can take, giving Congress time to increase or suspend the limit before the country must default on its debt.
Yellen warned lawmakers, last week, in a letter, that it’s not likely the government will exhaust its cash and the “extraordinary measures” before early June, but she also didn’t rule out the possibility.
There’s considerable uncertainty around that forecast and she urged lawmakers to act in a timely manner. Yellen anticipates selling existing investments and suspending reinvestments of the Civil Service Retirement and Disability Fund and the Postal Service Retiree Health Benefits Fund, according to a news report.
“These funds are invested in special-issue Treasury securities, which count against the debt limit,” the news report said. “Yellen’s actions would reduce the amount of outstanding debt subject to the limit and temporarily provide the agency with additional capacity to continue financing the federal government’s operations.”
However, no retirees should be affected, the news report said. And the funds will be made whole once the impasse ends.
This is effectively means that this is money that the government owes itself and has promised to repay.
“The only reason that it’s in a jam now is because of the debt ceiling,” Steven Pressman, economic professor at The New School said in the news report.
While this may be a temporary fix, it’s also the second time in less than two years that the Treasury Department has had to take extraordinary measures. They last did so in the latter half of 2021 to avoid breaching the debt ceiling. Then, in December, they eventually reached an agreement to raise the limit and avoid default.
Will this be the last time it happens? Probably not, which points to bigger issues when it comes to spending, but politicians aren’t likely to address that anytime soon. It’s easier to put a Band-Aid on the situation than to find a viable long-term solution.
