The weather had been fairly pleasant for a week or so, but we were reminded on Tuesday that winter is still very much here.
Many areas in Southern California saw thunderstorms and rain. Here, in the Antelope Valley, some spots got snow, while others experienced hail. One thing was certain: It was cold.
By Wednesday, it had warmed a bit and the highs were in the mid-60s in Palmdale and Lancaster.
Despite the wintry weather, we can’t complain too much — after all, we need all the precipitation we can get. Summer will be here soon enough and with the change in season comes the hot, dry weather that seems to drag on.
If you think it’s been abnormally hot and dry, you’re right. Extreme heat and dry conditions across the American West in the past few years, have taken a situation in which we were experiencing a decades-long drought, and turned it into an historic disaster. How does something like this happen? We can blame climate change.
According to a study published in the journal Nature Climate Change, the drought, which has persisted since 2000, is now considered the driest 22-year period of the past 1,200 years.
Previously, some of the same scientists who authored the new study, had identified 2000 through 2018 as the second-worst mega-drought since the year 800. An especially severe and prolonged drought in the 1500s was considered the worst mega-drought — until now.
The scorching weather in the past three years has catapulted the Southwest’s mega-drought to the top and it now is considered the driest or “worst” in more than a millennium.
Searing heat and drought are reflective of the steady increase in global temperatures, which is brought on by burning fossil fuels, according to the authors of the study published in Nature Climate Change.
At least 19% of the severe drought last year and 42% of the extended drought that we’ve experienced since the 21st century began can be attributed to climate change, caused by humans.
If we want to do something to save the planet, we need to look harder at using alternative sources of energy. Slowing down — and eventually stopping — climate change is the only way we’re going to avoid things like mega-droughts and extreme heat.
