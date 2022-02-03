T
housands of federal civil service workers in Belgium will be able to go home after work without the worry of answering emails or calls.
This decision became effective, Tuesday, thanks to a new law granting some 65,000 employees “the right to disconnect.” As a result, Belgium joins the growing list of European countries taking steps toward a greater work-life balance.
Most of us have held a job at one time or another that required us to answer the phone or respond to emails after hours, to include weekends and holidays. It’s hard to disconnect and unwind after the workday when you’re always switched “on” and having to deal with or think about work.
Technology has also made us super accessible at any time, regardless of where we are or what we’re doing. We get text messages, calls and email on our smart phones.
The work environment is much different than decades past, when we had to be in the office to retrieve phone messages or get letters addressed to us.
Petra de Sutter, the Belgian minister for public administration, said in a letter, according to NPR, that the right to disconnect will be codified into law as a means to combat excessive work stress and burnout among federal civil servants.
As the lines between work and personal lives become more blurred, disconnecting is more important than ever to avoid burnout and added stress.
It’s something that the United States should also consider, not only for government workers, but also the private sector. Sure, there are times when doing things related to work, after hours is unavoidable, but it shouldn’t be the norm.
The pandemic made burnout worse for some because they had to work from home. The normal disconnection that should come after working hours was no longer there, since work was literally being done in the home environment. It’s too easy to hop back on the work computer in the evening and do a few things to prepare for the next day, or just to check email.
As we try to figure out how to retain quality employees and ensure they are not too stressed, one of the biggest considerations should be a similar law enacted in the United States.
