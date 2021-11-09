Did you remember to set your clocks back an hour this weekend as daylight savings time ended?
Many are glad for the extra hour of sleep on a Sunday morning, but why are we still doing this? Three years ago, California voters approved a ballot initiative to take the first steps toward staying on daylight savings time the entire year, but nothing has been done, so far. We still had to “fall back” an hour to standard time on Saturday night, just like most of the country did.
All states except for Hawaii and Arizona (Navajo Nation) observe daylight savings time. The US Virgin Islands and the territories of American Samoa, Puerto Rico, Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands also do not observe daylight savings time.
Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, D-San Diego, said all options are still on the table in the California Legislature, to include moving to year-round standard time. She co-sponsored Proposition 7, which passed with 60% of voter support in 2018, but so far, passing legislation has stalled at the federal and state level.
Because there’s been no action by Congress, California and other states that want to end the time change aren’t allowed to stay on year-round daylight savings time.
The Uniform Time Act of 1966 is to blame (or thank, depending on which side you’re on). The Act mandates that states cannot unilaterally act on daylight savings time without approval from the federal government.
Wouldn’t it be nice if we, in California, could do as Hawaii and most of Arizona do? We wouldn’t have to worry about driving home in the dark when we get out of work in the evening and we wouldn’t have to worry about whether we spring forward or fall back — but most importantly, our sleep schedule wouldn’t be disrupted by the changing of the clock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.