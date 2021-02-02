Humans make mistakes, that’s a fact. No one is perfect and we accept that.
However, there are some instances in which every precaution should be taken to ensure that errors are not made. These include the fields of medicine and mortuary science. Often these two fields overlap, especially when a person dies in a hospital and needs to be transported to a mortuary.
Most of the time, everything goes smoothly and the deceased is transported from the hospital to the coroner’s office, then to the mortuary. Or in some cases, from the hospital, directly to the mortuary. Never would it occur to anyone that perhaps the person that was transported from the hospital to the mortuary is not their loved one, but in fact, someone else. That’s exactly what happened to a local family.
Jose David Campos died on Jan. 14 at the Antelope Valley Hospital, due to complications from the aftermath of a COVID-19 infection. A mix-up at the hospital led to the wrong body being released to the funeral home.
Luckily, the error was caught before the man was buried, however, the wrong body had already been embalmed and was getting further prepared for burial.
It took five days for the error to be caught and when it was, it wasn’t even the hospital that alerted Campos’s family to the errors — it was someone from the funeral home.
Campos’s daughter-in-law, Rebecca Campos, said her husband was asked to go to the hospital to ID his father’s body before the mortuary picked it up, to prevent another mix-up. She said a security guard at the hospital met her husband and apologized for the error.
We aren’t sure how this happened, but does it matter? The fact is, the wrong body was sent to the mortuary and it took nearly a week before anyone realized what happened. If mortuaries were not so busy these days, the process might have been expedited and the wrong man buried.
Antelope Valley Press Reporter Julie Drake reached out to AV Hospital and asked for an explanation. Instead, she got a canned comment in the form of a statement, saying they are highly aware of the sensitive nature and work meticulously to manage decedents in their hospital.
“We work with grieving families to ensure their loved ones are handled with care and respect, in order to honor the decedent’s requests,” the statement said. “With that said, AVH works with multiple outside morgues where we expect the same standards of detail.”
That statement clarifies nothing. There is no apology there (at least the security guard apologized) and there is certainly no explanation. They just regurgitate their process and hope it appeases the reader.
Was this a one-time occurrence? Or has this happened before?
We don’t have answers to those questions because it seems AV Hospital officials prefer to remain tight-lipped when it comes to incidents at their hospital.
They also refused to talk about the elderly patient that was murdered in their hospital.
The public deserves more than a canned comment when something tragic happens.
