We are so technologically advanced, that we can send messages to people thousands of miles away in mere seconds; we have access to a world of knowledge with a few computer keystrokes, cars can drive themselves and phones are mini computers that we carry in our pockets.
Despite all the strides the human race has made to make life more convenient, we still struggle with things like drought, climate change and water shortages.
This summer has been a particularly brutal in terms of water restrictions, but this is just the beginning — and while we complain about lawns that are beginning to resemble straw, there are much bigger problems on the horizon as the Colorado River dips to dangerously low levels.
California, the nation’s most populous state with 39 million people, may be forced to give up something in the coming years, as hotter and drier weather causes the Colorado’s main reservoirs to decrease.
The river is a critical but over-tapped water supply for farms and cities across the West, to include California. In fact, the Imperial Valley, which provides many of the nation’s winter vegetables and cattle feed, has one of the strongest grips on water from the Colorado River.
In times of shortage, the first states to cut back on water are Nevada and Arizona. However, if the river becomes unstable, Southern California would lose a third of its water supply and vast swaths of farmland in the southeastern desert would go unplanted.
“Without it, the Imperial Valley shuts down,” JB Hamby, an Imperial Irrigation District Board member said in a news report.
The Imperial Irrigation District holds rights to the largest share of the Colorado River.
The US Bureau of Reclamation has demanded that the states find a way to cut their use by roughly 15 to 30% to stave off a crisis.
Now, all eyes are on California and the Imperial Irrigation District, as well as the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, to see if they’ll give up some of their share. Both say they are willing to use less water or pay others to do so, but it remains to be seen.
