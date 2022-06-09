It would appear that the Antelope Valley Medical Center is not going to get a new hospital funded through Measure H.
For the third time, the $400 million bond measure has been put on the ballot and as of Tuesday night, it appeared to be failing once again. Updated numbers, on Wednesday morning, revealed 14,570 votes or 56.53% were cast in favor of the measure, while 11,203 or 43.47% were cast against it. Though it would appear that it passed, the measure needed two-thirds of the vote to pass. It fell about 10% short.
The fact that it appeared on the ballot was a bit of a surprise, considering it’s been presented to voters twice already, with no success.
We first learned about it being presented again during a December Board meeting, when the Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors voted to place it on the June 7 ballot. Former director Michael Rives dissented.
He said, “We’re using the same model, I think we need to get the public involved.”
We agree with him.
Chief Executive Officer Edward Mirzabegian said during that December meeting, that the bond measure was one of several approaches he’s trying to get the new hospital facility built. In November 2021, the Board approved a letter of intent with a private firm that facilitates investment in federally designated zones targeted for economic development, according to a Dec. 27AV Press report. The firm is the middleman in the federal program, directing investment from private companies to projects in these zones.
Mirzabegian said it would be “hopefully February” that they would know if that financing would progress. Meanwhile, there were deadlines that needed to be met if the measure was going to get on the ballot this year, so the Board decided to put it on the ballot while waiting to hear about the private funding option.
Despite Mirzabegian saying, repeatedly, during public meetings, that the new facility would be financed by private funds, little is known about whether that’s actually going to happen.
In recent weeks, Antelope Valley Press Reporter Allison Gatlin has tried repeatedly to get comments from hospital officials about Measure H and how the private funding would fit into the new hospital plans, should the measure pass. They have not returned calls, however.
After last night’s election, it appears that plans for the new hospital will not move forward with Measure H funds.
The fact that the measure failed is not surprising. We hope the plans will move forward, but Mirzabegian and company will have to find another way because the voters have spoken. Again.
