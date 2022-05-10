Russian President Vladimir Putin is determined to convince everyone that his military action in Ukraine is a forced response to Western policies and was necessary to ward off potential aggression.
He spoke, on Monday, at a military parade on Red Square, marking the World War II victory over the Nazis. During the speech, he drew parallels between the Red Army’s fighting against Nazi Germany troops and the action by Russian forces in Ukraine.
He also lambasted the West, but didn’t give an indication that he would shift strategy or declare a broad mobilization, despite fears from some in the West and in Ukraine.
Putin addressed the elite Russian troops that filled Red Square and said the campaign in Ukraine was a necessary move to avoid what he described as “a threat that was absolutely unacceptable to us (that) has been methodically created next to our borders,” according to an AP report.
He claimed the danger increased day-by-day and Russia preemptively responded to the aggression. He described the action as “forced, timely and the only correct decision by a sovereign, powerful and independent country.”
Putin has repeatedly accused Ukraine of harboring aggressive intentions and being supported by the United States and its allies. Western and Ukrainian officials have denied those claims.
In the speech, he also scolded the West for failing to heed Russia’s demands for security guarantees and a roll-back of NATO’s expansion. He argued that it left Moscow with no other choice but to launch action in Ukraine.
It sounds like a slew of excuses to justify what he’s done in Ukraine. He insists that Russian troops were fighting for the country’s security in Ukraine and during the speech, he called for a minute of silence to honor the fallen soldiers that died in combat.
“He said that the troops in Ukraine have been ‘fighting for the Motherland, so that no one will forget the lessons of World War II and there will be no place in the world for hangmen, executioners and the Nazis,’ ” according to the AP report.
Apparently Putin is disillusioned and fails to see the parallels between Hitler’s invasion of Poland and his invasion of Ukraine.
