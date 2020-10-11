Journalists who watched Wednesday night’s vice presidential debate generally agreed it was an improvement over the presidential voice-over-voice ruckus between Donald Trump and Joe Biden on Sept. 29.
Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris nevertheless found plenty of topics to argue about.
USA Today’s top editor, Susan Page, served as a moderator and tried to bring some decorum to the event. Also drawing attention from viewers was a fly perched on Pence’s snow-white hair.
Page told Pence more than half a dozen times he had overrun his allotted speaking time.
This singular debate ran for 90 minutes with major news stories stimulating discussion. Two panes of glass separated the debaters to
prevent exposure.
The Covid-19 pandemic gave Harris a debate topic on the administration’s lack of handling the disaster.
Dominating the week’s news was the fact that President Trump had been diagnosed as positive with the virus.
Harris, a senator from California, tried to hold the Trump administration responsible for failing to stem the spread of Covid-19. As of Wednesday, the US death toll soared past 212,000.
Pence tried to paint Harris and Biden as leftists out of step with mainstream America. He characterized a disorganized and incompetent response to the pandemic as a huge success.
Harris defended her record as California attorney general and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s experience as vice president.
She criticized Pence who leads the White House’s task force on the Coronavirus, for the out-of-control death toll.
Part of the news cycle was the revelation that as many as 34 White House officials had been tested as positive for the virus illness.
Pence and Harris both failed to answer a question about whether they have spoken to their running mates about possible safeguards and procedures in the event that the top officials become incapacitated and can no longer lead the country.
Pence did not answer a question about how the Trump administration would protect pre-existing conditions if the Affordable Care Act is struck down by the Supreme Court.
The vice president unsuccessfully pressed Harris on whether Biden would push to add more justices to the Supreme Court if he is elected.
Pence repeatedly defended the president in his responses, reiterating Trump’s response to a report in The New York Times that stated the president paid only $750 a year in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017.
There is no second vice presidential debate planned before the Nov. 3 election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.