It’s been a rough year, so far and thanks to COVID-19, it doesn’t appear that there is relief in the near future.
We are going to have to continue social distancing and wearing masks, as well as dealing with certain businesses remaining closed.
Surely those who work at theme parks are not happy, considering their counties must be in the most unrestrictive tier of the state’s reopening plan, before they’ll be allowed to reopen at limited capacity.
But who can even think of an enjoyable day at a theme park when so much is happening around us?
We’ve addressed the myriad car collisions, many of which have been fatal, but now it seems there is an uptick in homicides in the Antelope Valley. Just over the past couple of days, there have been two: One in Lancaster and in one Palmdale. We’ve written about both and run those stories in the Antelope Valley Press.
The Lancaster incident occurred on Monday in 1100 block of West Avenue H-14. A Black man was discovered by deputies, with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. There are no suspects in that case and the investigation is ongoing. Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them, as they continue to search for witnesses and video evidence.
Homicide investigators continue to examine the circumstances surrounding the death of a Hispanic woman in her late 20s, who was killed on Tuesday afternoon in the 1700 block of East Avenue Q-14. A man was also located in the apartment and detectives suspect it was an attempted suicide and murder situation.
Earlier this week, we reported on two vehicle collisions that also resulted in fatalities. Though they did not occur in Lancaster or Palmdale, they did happen in Kern County. Another death resulting from a traffic collision occurred on Tuesday morning, at Avenue J, east of 140th Street East. That death marked the 33rd this year, so far, in California Highway Patrol Antelope Valley jurisdiction.
Between the violence and the collisions, the deaths are beginning to climb in the AV. We won’t even talk about those resulting from COVID-19 because there’s no control over that. The best we can do is abide by the health officer’s guidelines and try to stay safe.
The deaths resulting from vehicle collisions are avoidable, however. Paying attention when you’re behind the wheel goes a long way. Sure, there are situations that we sometimes cannot avoid, regardless of how careful we are, but fiddling with your phone and engaging in other distracting behavior when driving increases your chances of hitting someone or being hit.
People will do as they please, but we ask that you try and stay safe out there. Be alert and pay attention to what you’re doing and what’s going on around you. The life you save could be your own.
In regard to the homicides, the question becomes, “Is the Antelope Valley becoming more violent? If so, why?”
