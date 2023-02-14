It’s that time of year again, a day in which greeting cards, flower and candy companies market their wares and hope to turn a healthy profit. No, it’s not Christmas, but rather, Valentine’s Day.
Most people associate the day with love and expressions of love through gifting chocolates, cards and flowers and jewelry to their significant others or those they care about.
But Valentine’s Day wasn’t always about showing someone you care. It actually had rather dark roots that were bloody and a bit muddled.
Though no one can accurately pinpoint the origins of the holiday, most historians can trace it back to ancient Rome and the feast of Lupercalia.
From Feb. 13-15, Romans celebrated the feast and men sacrificed a dog and goat, then whipped women with the hides of the animals they had just slain.
That sounds anything but romantic, right?
“The Roman romantics were ‘drunk. They were naked,’ ” Noel Lenski, a religious studies professor at Yale University, told NPR in 2011.
“Young women would line up for the men to hit them. They believed this would make them fertile.”
In addition, the brutal festival included a match-making lottery in which young men drew the names of women from a jar. The two would then be “coupled” for the duration of the festival — or longer, if the match was right, Lenski said.
The name “Valentine’s Day,” which we celebrate now, likely came from the ancient Romans, who executed two men, both named Valentine, on Feb. 14, in the third century — albeit different years. Their martyrdoms were honored by the Catholic Church, with the celebration of St. Valentine’s Day.
Later, in the fifth century, Pope Gelasisu I mixed things up when he combined St. Valentine’s Day with Lupercalia, to expel the pagan rituals.
“But the festival was more of a theatrical interpretation of what it once had been,” Lenski said, “It was a little more of a drunken revel, but the Christians put clothes back on it. That didn’t stop it from being a day of fertility and love.”
As time wore on, the holiday grew sweeter as Shakespeare and Chaucer romanticized Feb. 14 in their works and it gained popularity in the rest of Europe and Britain. In the Middle Ages, handmade paper cards became popular tokens of affection.
Eventually, the tradition made it’s way to the New World and factory-made cards were ushered in during the Industrial Revolution in the 19th Century. When Hallmark Cards began mass-producing valentines in 1913, the holiday really took off and has morphed into what we celebrate today.
These days, Galentine’s and SAD are also celebrated by those who wish to acknowledge the holiday in non-traditional ways.
Galentine’s Day is a day for women to celebrate their friendships with their lady friends; while SAD is an acronym for Singles Awareness Day, which allows others to find a way to make peace with singlehood, sometimes by dining alone or enjoying self-gifted chocolates.
