It’s that time of year again, a day in which greeting cards, flower and candy companies market their wares and hope to turn a healthy profit. No, it’s not Christmas, but rather, Valentine’s Day.

Most people associate the day with love and expressions of love through gifting chocolates, cards and flowers and jewelry to their significant others or those they care about.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.