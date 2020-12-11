With about 100,000 people in the US hospitalized because of the Coronavirus, the horrific pressures brought by the pandemic is reaching levels beyond belief.
The Pfizer BioNTech Coronavirus vaccine has just been approved by regulators for use in Britain, paving the way for mass vaccinations to start.
On Dec. 1, there was some good news for America’s courageous medical staffs who have been stretched thin and badly endangered by the deadly virus hordes.
On that day, a federal advisory panel recommended that an estimated 21 million healthcare workers should be given the first doses of Coronavirus vaccine because the vaccine initially will be in short supply after it is cleared by regulators.
About 3 million residents of long-term care facilities also should receive top priority, according to the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.
A vaccine, which could be authorized for distribution by the end of December, would finally provide much-needed protection for the elderly, who are at highest risk of death if they are infected and medical staff because of their exposure to the virus and their critical role in keeping the nation’s hospitals and clinics functioning.
Until then, an influx of new covid-19 patients could lead to hard decisions in the worst-hit hospitals about how to allocate medical resources and care.
The Washington Post reported that Tom Moore, an infection disease doctor in Wichita, said cases had been rising steadily throughout the summer because of outbreaks at meatpacking plants.
Now, he said, his hospital is “maxed out” and it has stopped taking transfers from rural areas that routinely send their most critically ill patients to the city.
Earlier this year, Moore was managing 40 to 50 patients at a time. Today, that number is closer to 90.
The burden has become increasingly visible. He described a nurse in the intensive care unit breaking down crying on a recent day. Other workers are burned out.
“We’re all at our breaking points,” Moore said. “It’s unmanageable.”
And local officials, he said, estimate that the number of hospitalizations will double in the next few weeks. In Sedgwick County, Kan. where Wichita is located, nearly 15,000 people tested positive for the virus in November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.