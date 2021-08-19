It appears that those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 will have to get a booster shot.
On Wednesday, US health officials and medical experts announced that COVID-19 boosters will be offered this fall, once the US Food and Drug Administration has authorized them and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has signed off on them.
Booster shots for all should be available beginning the week of Sept. 20. Those who received the vaccine are encouraged to get the booster shot eight months after their second dose.
“At that time, the individuals who were fully vaccinated earliest in the vaccination rollout, including many health care providers, nursing home residents and other seniors, will likely be eligible for a booster,” a statement from the FDA and CDC said. “We would also begin efforts to deliver booster shots directly to residents of long-term care facilities at that time, given the distribution of vaccines to this population early in the vaccine rollout and the continued increased risk that COVID-19 poses to them.”
Those who are fully vaccinated are encouraged to get the booster as an extra layer of protection against COVID-19, but more specifically against the Delta variant of the virus.
“The officials write that the authorized Covid-19 vaccines are ‘remarkably effective in reducing the risk of severe disease, hospitalization, and death, even against the widely circulating Delta variant,’” a CNN report said. “But it’s clear that protection against the Coronavirus begins to decrease over time.”
While those who received the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer shots have been advised to get the booster, it’s unclear if those who received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson shot should also get it, but it would only make sense if a booster became available for that demographic, as well.
“Administration of the J&J vaccine did not begin in the US until March 2021, and we expect more data on J&J in the next few week,” the joint statement said.
As of Tuesday, 2,907 new cases of COVID were reported in Los Angeles County. There were 30 new deaths and 1,679 hospitalizations in the county.
Fear of the Delta variant also spurred county officials to mandate that everyone, regardless of vaccination status, be masked during large, outdoor events, beginning today.
“Guests will have to wear the face masks at large events like music festivals, parades and sporting events, except while actively eating or drinking,” a KTLA 5 report said. “People must put their masks back on right away when they’re done, the order says.”
Mega events are those with large crowds of more than 5,000 attendees indoors and 10,000 outdoors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.